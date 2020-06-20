ΟΜΟΛΟΓΙΑ ΣΟΡΟΣ ΓΙΑ ΑΝΤΙΚΑΤΑΣΤΑΣΗ ΠΛΗΘΥΣΜΩΝ

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25 views • June 20, 2020
Πρώτα δημιουρργούν το πρόβλημα της υπογεννητικότητας στις δυτικές κοινωνίες και μετά φέρνουν και τη λύση του, που είναι η διάλυση των κοινωνιών αυτών, με την ταυτόχρονη διάλυση των εθνών τους για την εξυπηρέτηση των ανοιχτών συνόρων της παγκόσμιας διακυβέρνησης των σχιζοφρενών της γης.
Το δημογραφικό πρόβλημα λύνεται με μετανάστες οι οποίοι θα φέρουν την ανάπτυξη
Το δημογραφικό πρόβλημα λύνεται με μετανάστες οι οποίοι θα φέρουν την ανάπτυξη
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