Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Graduate Medical Education: Who Is Padding Your Bill BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 04.23.17)

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Who is Padding Your Bill?
Did you know you are being billed 4 times for Graduate Medical Education and there is a movement a foot to bill you a 5th time? Find out whose pockets you are lining. Tune in
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