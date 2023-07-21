Clot Shot Cancer

’Rona Shots Causing Turbo-Cancer
* Cancer is skyrocketing among young people.
* Dr. Paul Alexander is back to detail the latest reports on how ’rona jabs were made with known cancer-causing agents.
* The same ‘health experts’ who told us masks and lockdowns work definitely don’t want us pointing the finger at vaxxes.
* According to Kevin McKernan, a microbiologist who worked on MIT’s Human Genome Project, portions of a DNA strand called SV40 (taken from monkeys) were included in the COVID shots.
* Dr. Peter McCullough recently explained that SV40 isn’t a random strand of DNA; it’s linked with cancer.
* SV40 activates a cancer gene — and shuts down body systems that suppress tumor growth — causing tumors to spread like wildfire.
* Big pharma and the medical-industrial complex knew these shots were dangerous, but released them anyway.
The Stew Peters Show | 21 July 2023
https://rumble.com/v31fuxq-cancer-causing-sv40-found-in-covid-bioweapon-turbo-cancers-skyrocket-in-you.html
