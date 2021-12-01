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MURDER! JUST HOURS AFTER PUBLISHING THE RESEARCH ON THE VAX, DR NOACK IS DEAD.
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618 views • December 01, 2021
Attention Mike Adams please look into graphene hydroxide.Dr. Andreas Noack published this video on GRAPHENE HYDROXIDE and the information posted seems legit and explains why people are dropping dead from the vaccine caused by crystal like structures cutting blood vessels and tearing up people from the inside out
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