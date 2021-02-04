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Deep Fake Media Bends Your Mind to Their Paradigm + Brad Pitt Played Luke Skywalker in Star Wars
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258 views • February 04, 2021
The mainstream media and CNN want You to adopt their paradigm, the reality they want you to see of the world, largely for nefarious and selfish reasons. Today's edits for context, tomorrow, will be deep fakes, with the potential to inflame public discourse greatly.
Watch Brad Pitt play the role of Luke Skywalker in The Empire Strikes Back to see what's coming.
#deepfakes #bradpitt #starwars
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Watch Brad Pitt play the role of Luke Skywalker in The Empire Strikes Back to see what's coming.
#deepfakes #bradpitt #starwars
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
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