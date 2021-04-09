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WEDNESDAY APRIL 7TH 2021 SONICLIFE LUMEN PHOTON PURE WATER SYSTEMS VACCINE RESCUE EDUCAP PROGRAM BER
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10 views • April 09, 2021
Wednesday April 7th 2021 SonicLife Lumen Photon Pure Water Systems Vaccine Rescue EduCap Program Bernstein PolitiFact Scam Mike Lindell Audits Trump Return Soon End Democrat Senate Majority No Cyborgs
Pre Hour One Dr Carrie Madej DO and Expert Videos Demonstating Cyborg Superstate Attempt to Capture Humans Worldwide
Hour One SonicLife, Lumen Photon IR, Pure Water Systems, First Line of Defense and Chemo Shot Fake Genotoxic Vaccine Rescue , EduCap Project Launch
Hour Two Politifact Expose with Josh Bernstein and John W Spring
Hour Three Mike Lindell Video on Stolen Election Forensics with John W Spring and Dr Bill Deagle MD+
Pre Hour One Dr Carrie Madej DO and Expert Videos Demonstating Cyborg Superstate Attempt to Capture Humans Worldwide
Hour One SonicLife, Lumen Photon IR, Pure Water Systems, First Line of Defense and Chemo Shot Fake Genotoxic Vaccine Rescue , EduCap Project Launch
Hour Two Politifact Expose with Josh Bernstein and John W Spring
Hour Three Mike Lindell Video on Stolen Election Forensics with John W Spring and Dr Bill Deagle MD+
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