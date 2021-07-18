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Dr Bret Weinstein CLIP from Following the Science on American Thought Leaders
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110 views • July 18, 2021
Dr Bret Weinstein talks candidly with host Jan Jekielek of American Thought Leaders.
When a new vaccine is rolled out as these are in experimental form, more data points should be recorded yet less seem to be the case. Dr Bret Weinstein looks deeper into this. This is a clip of a longer interview very worth the viewing.
Credit to American Thought Leaders
You will find the full episode
https://www.theepochtimes.com/dr-bret-weinstein-perverse-incentives-in-the-vaccine-rollout-and-the-censorship-of-science_3885796.html
When a new vaccine is rolled out as these are in experimental form, more data points should be recorded yet less seem to be the case. Dr Bret Weinstein looks deeper into this. This is a clip of a longer interview very worth the viewing.
Credit to American Thought Leaders
You will find the full episode
https://www.theepochtimes.com/dr-bret-weinstein-perverse-incentives-in-the-vaccine-rollout-and-the-censorship-of-science_3885796.html
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