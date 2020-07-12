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'Behold, I Tell You A Mystery! Hidden Manna for the End Times! Part-1 - David Eells
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12 views • July 12, 2020
When Is the Rapture going to happen? Part:1
✅Please Like and Subscribe to our Channel!👍🙏
Is it possible to know when the rapture is going to happen and when the Tribulation will be? 🤔
Did you know that the Bible says that the rapture and the resurrection happen at the same time!
Pre- Trib, Mid-Trib, Post-Trib, How can we know when?
1 Th. 4:16-17 says, " For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven, with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first; 17 then we that are alive, that are left, shall together with them be caught up in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord."
Based on this scripture, we can see that the rapture and resurrection happen at the same time. So, in the Bible, if we can find where the resurrection is then we can find out when the rapture actually takes place!
1 Co. 15:51-52 says, "Behold, I tell you a mystery: We all shall not sleep, but we shall all be changed, 52 in a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trump: for the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed."
This scripture points to the rapture and the resurrection happening at the last trumpet before the Lord personally returns. (Rev. 11:15)
There is only one resurrection of the righteous dead. So if you have only one resurrection of the righteous dead, when does it have to be for everyone to be included? (1 Co. 15:20-24) So we can determine that the rapture can't be 7 years before 'the end' can it? It has to be the very last event or many who would be coming to the Lord during the tribulation would be left out!
We know that the Word of God doesn't contradict or oppose itself but that, "the sum of thy words is truth." (Psa. 119:160) We shouldn't be ready to make up our minds too quickly. We can be patient until we have "the sum of thy words." If it's "the sum of thy words" then it all has to fit together like a puzzle. It's "line upon line, here a little and there a little."
God doesn't give all the revelation to one man because He doesn't want us to become puffed up but if we are patient with one another, He will give us the grace to understand.
Please join David Eells in part:1 of this 21 part series, "Hidden Manna for the End Times. The Church and Tribulation."
✅Please visit our website below for more teachings and free materials!
📜AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
✅SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmx...
WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
📚FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
Watch Part 2: https://youtu.be/ieufQwdXf9k
Part 3: https://youtu.be/6iuaGbuC0rE
Part 4: https://youtu.be/SDnTraTomq4
Part 5: https://youtu.be/Rx3QVGZYcMw
Part 6: https://youtu.be/KZdW97M-gCU
Part 7: https://youtu.be/b4iRljhewIE
Part 8: https://youtu.be/XQN4iJUXrvY
Part 9:
Part 10:
Part 11:
Part 12:
Part 13:
Part 14:
Part 15:
Part 16:
Part 17:
Part 18:
Part 19:
Part 20:
Part 21:
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
HIDDEN MANNA FOR THE END TIMES: THE CHURCH AND TRIBULATION, PART:1 UBM
Over 30 years ago, it was prophesied of the great light that David Eells would share with God's people. This series is a culmination of all the revelations that David has received from the Spirit of the Lord over the years concerning the church and end-time events.
Since he was a year old in the Lord he has been receiving words of knowledge and wisdom concerning Biblical doctrines and end-time events.
You will be thrilled with the explosion of knowledge of end-time events and characters that will be revealed to you in this 21 part series, "Hidden Manna for the End Times."
All of the information from David's conferences and tours, and a lot more, is located here at
https://www.ubm1.org/?page=Hidden_Man...
There is a free PDF of this book available at the link above.
0
✅Please Like and Subscribe to our Channel!👍🙏
Is it possible to know when the rapture is going to happen and when the Tribulation will be? 🤔
Did you know that the Bible says that the rapture and the resurrection happen at the same time!
Pre- Trib, Mid-Trib, Post-Trib, How can we know when?
1 Th. 4:16-17 says, " For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven, with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first; 17 then we that are alive, that are left, shall together with them be caught up in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord."
Based on this scripture, we can see that the rapture and resurrection happen at the same time. So, in the Bible, if we can find where the resurrection is then we can find out when the rapture actually takes place!
1 Co. 15:51-52 says, "Behold, I tell you a mystery: We all shall not sleep, but we shall all be changed, 52 in a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trump: for the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed."
This scripture points to the rapture and the resurrection happening at the last trumpet before the Lord personally returns. (Rev. 11:15)
There is only one resurrection of the righteous dead. So if you have only one resurrection of the righteous dead, when does it have to be for everyone to be included? (1 Co. 15:20-24) So we can determine that the rapture can't be 7 years before 'the end' can it? It has to be the very last event or many who would be coming to the Lord during the tribulation would be left out!
We know that the Word of God doesn't contradict or oppose itself but that, "the sum of thy words is truth." (Psa. 119:160) We shouldn't be ready to make up our minds too quickly. We can be patient until we have "the sum of thy words." If it's "the sum of thy words" then it all has to fit together like a puzzle. It's "line upon line, here a little and there a little."
God doesn't give all the revelation to one man because He doesn't want us to become puffed up but if we are patient with one another, He will give us the grace to understand.
Please join David Eells in part:1 of this 21 part series, "Hidden Manna for the End Times. The Church and Tribulation."
✅Please visit our website below for more teachings and free materials!
📜AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs
✅SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmx...
WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/
📚FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks
Watch Part 2: https://youtu.be/ieufQwdXf9k
Part 3: https://youtu.be/6iuaGbuC0rE
Part 4: https://youtu.be/SDnTraTomq4
Part 5: https://youtu.be/Rx3QVGZYcMw
Part 6: https://youtu.be/KZdW97M-gCU
Part 7: https://youtu.be/b4iRljhewIE
Part 8: https://youtu.be/XQN4iJUXrvY
Part 9:
Part 10:
Part 11:
Part 12:
Part 13:
Part 14:
Part 15:
Part 16:
Part 17:
Part 18:
Part 19:
Part 20:
Part 21:
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
HIDDEN MANNA FOR THE END TIMES: THE CHURCH AND TRIBULATION, PART:1 UBM
Over 30 years ago, it was prophesied of the great light that David Eells would share with God's people. This series is a culmination of all the revelations that David has received from the Spirit of the Lord over the years concerning the church and end-time events.
Since he was a year old in the Lord he has been receiving words of knowledge and wisdom concerning Biblical doctrines and end-time events.
You will be thrilled with the explosion of knowledge of end-time events and characters that will be revealed to you in this 21 part series, "Hidden Manna for the End Times."
All of the information from David's conferences and tours, and a lot more, is located here at
https://www.ubm1.org/?page=Hidden_Man...
There is a free PDF of this book available at the link above.
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