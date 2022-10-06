Calculated CDC Data: 88MM People Had An Adverse Event in US Alone! 20.2MM Needed Med Care after Vax

HOLY COW! BOMBSHELL! This is the Game, Set, Match Moment! A court ordered V-safe data dump from the CDC shows all sorts of horrifying statistics! CDC knew they were harming millions of people in the U.S. and they didn't pull the vaccine. No, instead they pushed for more people to get it, and still do to this day!
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
- ChildrensHealthDefense.org - More Women Than Men Reported Injuries After COVID Vaccine, V-safe Data Show https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/women-covid-vaccine-injuries-v-safe-data/?utm_source=salsa&eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=65a56d38-c584-40bc-aca7-c2a9529e79d0
https://usafacts.org/visualizations/covid-vaccine-tracker-states/
