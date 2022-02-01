Funeral Director in UK Reveals About 500% to 600% Increase in the Number of Deaths in Vaccinated People

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01/21/2022 Funeral Director in UK said current soaring deaths confirmed the predicted fears by the professionals. The death number is ever-growing, particularly of thrombosis case. The deaths are not just the elderly. There are people in their 20s, 30s and 40s, and people that wouldn’t normally be dying. And they’re all jabbed. His friends locally that work for the coroner are very busy, because they have to go out and collect people at their home.