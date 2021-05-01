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Military Mandates, Insane Propaganda And A Population Misinformed
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30 views • May 01, 2021
The supposed law states that a drug being administered under EUA cannot be mandated yet we are seeing more and more mandates come out anyhow. The majority of the military seems to be saying no way to the injection and it seems that is not in the cards for the agenda so the government will look to mandate them. Meanwhile we continue to see more and more death and injury to people who have been injected with the very thing meant to protect them!
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https://summit.news/2021/04/30/man-kicked-off-plane-for-not-wearing-mask-in-between-bites-of-food/
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/biden-mulls-vax-mandate-all-us-military-after-huge-numbers-refused
https://pasoroblesdailynews.com/driver-crashes-on-highway-101-reportedly-had-seizure-following-covid-19-vaccine-shot/125402/
https://www.rt.com/usa/522650-johnson-vaccine-anxiety-cdc/
https://thewashingtonstandard.com/finally-admitted-flu-has-disappeared-now-that-unproven-covid-is-here/
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Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
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Article Links:
https://summit.news/2021/04/30/man-kicked-off-plane-for-not-wearing-mask-in-between-bites-of-food/
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/biden-mulls-vax-mandate-all-us-military-after-huge-numbers-refused
https://pasoroblesdailynews.com/driver-crashes-on-highway-101-reportedly-had-seizure-following-covid-19-vaccine-shot/125402/
https://www.rt.com/usa/522650-johnson-vaccine-anxiety-cdc/
https://thewashingtonstandard.com/finally-admitted-flu-has-disappeared-now-that-unproven-covid-is-here/
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uS4krGJX-7sa8fuRlH7mhod-Xa5ZBsXU/view
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