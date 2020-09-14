THE COURAGE TO CHANGE

Don't ignore your instincts that something is terribly wrong with the 'official narrative' we're all being force fed constantly by the media and governments. Learn the TRUTHS & FACTS - THEN SHARE THEM NOW - BEFORE WE LOSE ALL OUR FREEDOMS AND IT'S TOO LATE!



'The man's name is Wang Weilin, he is 50 years of age at this moment, which means he was only 19 years of age when he did this.



The tanks were willing to run over the mobs in Tiananmen Square. They were not willing to look an individual in the eyes and run them over. There is a lesson there.'



'There are 2 things that are also important:



1. Most Chinese in mainland China grow up not knowing what happened April, May and June of 1989. You can possibly still talk about Li Wenliang but talking about what happened 4-June-1989 still makes you disappear if you don't stop.



2. The first thing mainland China did when they broke their own one country-2 systems agreement and enforced their law in Hong Kong 27 years early was to forbid vigils commemorating the victims and start cleansing Hong Kong too. Chinese in Hong Kong will soon also grow up not knowing what happened April, May and June of 1989.



You are right that China today is quite capitalist, but it is unfortunately irrelevant because sorry, there can be no trust with people who believe lies without questioning, and just like between friends when one doesn't stop lying, friendship will always end and you start to look down on the liar. I am not talking about the liar as a person but a government but also that is unfortunately irrelevant. It's sad because most Chinese have no idea.



You need to post pictures and videos showing Tank Man and what happened 4-June-1989 on Weibo and WeChat every day, spread the word to all Chinese in Mainland China so that we can give the Chinese people the respect they deserve.'