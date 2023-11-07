82C Army





Nov 7, 2023





Are we being manipulated by everyone, everywhere? If so, where do the layers begin and end? Some of us believe that Globalists are using the tried and true ‘subversion’ techniques used over and over throughout military history – demoralisation, destabilisation, crisis and normalisation. This video was made by Melissa and Aaron Dykes, Truthstreammedia, a couple that produce compelling and meaty docos. Could it be though, that stating 'people can’t believe anything' is demorilisation and ergo is another manipulative example of global subversion? In other words, folks like Melissa and Aaron Dykes, myself (as I am mirroring the doco) and any other Truthers are coming to realisations that are perhaps baited assumptions we were deliberately led to make – it’s an ironic ‘wag the dog’ in present time – my head’s spinning with the elegance of such social engineering if this is what’s going on!

Mirrored from Truthstreammedia : 'Welcome to the 5th Generation Psy War' https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ws-mhts2KlA/

Aaron Dykes and Melissa Dykes have a stable of brilliant documentaries well worth a look: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/KmVnLpFsCzAq/

Support Truthstreammedia on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/truthstreammedia





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3u67wm-truthstreammedia-explore-the-latest-tag-5th-generation-war.html