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CONSTITUTIONAL EXPERT WARNS: THE ONLY THING STOPPING FORCED INOCULATION IS TRUMP
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67 views • September 28, 2020
Sep 27, 2020
The Alex Jones Show
Robert Barnes is as up to date as ever regarding laws in the federal court system, and even though we see the new supreme court pick as a positive, we have to clearly point out the forced inoculation and pro-vaccine mandate law being pushed and it will be up to president Trump to keep the Supreme Court in check
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5f7139488ce4bb0b153e0560
The Alex Jones Show
Robert Barnes is as up to date as ever regarding laws in the federal court system, and even though we see the new supreme court pick as a positive, we have to clearly point out the forced inoculation and pro-vaccine mandate law being pushed and it will be up to president Trump to keep the Supreme Court in check
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5f7139488ce4bb0b153e0560
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