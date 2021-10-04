© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHO DOES THIS? TAKE A BREATH [2021-09-25] - CARLO CARONE (VIDEO)
Follow
3
Share
Report
791 views • October 04, 2021
WHO DOES THIS? TAKE A BREATH [2021-09-25] - CARLO CARONE (VIDEO)
The world is full of COVIDIOT SHEEPLE right now. These are the braindead libtards that are social distancing, taking PCR Tests, and lining up for the DEPOPULATION JABS! They are CLUELESS that it is a PLANdemic/SCAMdemic, and the jab is part of the New World Order DEPOPULATION AGENDA! While these ENDANGERED TRANSHUMAN SPECIES are still alive, please pay attention to them. Stare at them, Laugh at them, Tell them sorry, Photograph them, Video them, BECAUSE THEY AREN'T GOING TO BE AROUND MUCH LONGER. Soon it will be the job of the unvaxxed to bury all these ASSHOLES that gave away their FREEDOMS and LIVES because some DEMONrat told them to do so. Soon, all the unvaxxed survivors on earth with have jobs burying these ZOMBIES in the mass graves that have been prepared for them.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
Carlo Carone (aka carloacarone) @ TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@carloacarone?
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
The world is full of COVIDIOT SHEEPLE right now. These are the braindead libtards that are social distancing, taking PCR Tests, and lining up for the DEPOPULATION JABS! They are CLUELESS that it is a PLANdemic/SCAMdemic, and the jab is part of the New World Order DEPOPULATION AGENDA! While these ENDANGERED TRANSHUMAN SPECIES are still alive, please pay attention to them. Stare at them, Laugh at them, Tell them sorry, Photograph them, Video them, BECAUSE THEY AREN'T GOING TO BE AROUND MUCH LONGER. Soon it will be the job of the unvaxxed to bury all these ASSHOLES that gave away their FREEDOMS and LIVES because some DEMONrat told them to do so. Soon, all the unvaxxed survivors on earth with have jobs burying these ZOMBIES in the mass graves that have been prepared for them.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
Carlo Carone (aka carloacarone) @ TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@carloacarone?
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.