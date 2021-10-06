EP 2638-8AM SIDNEY POWELL - YOUR VOTES HAVE BEEN STOLEN WITH COMPUTERS SINCE 2000

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Special Guest: Sidney Powell
Sidney the Attorney represents individuals, corporations, and governments in federal appeals in complex commercial litigation. She has practiced law, primarily in the Fifth Federal Circuit for decades. She has been lead counsel in more than 500 federal appeals—350 of them as an Assistant United States Attorney and Appellate Section Chief in the Western and Northern Districts of Texas. She is a past president of the American Academy of Appellate Lawyers and the Bar Association of the Fifth Federal Circuit, and a member of the American Law Institute. It was from her experience in several of her cases that she felt compelled to become: https://defendingtherepublic.org/ https://www.sidneypowell.com/
The Pete Santilli Show 24/7 Stream - Live Mon-Fri At 8am-10am EST & 6pm-10pm EST
🚨Telegram Show Page: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow
🚨Telegram Chat: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete
🚨GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli
🚨CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/PeteSantilli
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
✅ Pete Santilli LIVE! https://rumble.com/PeteLive
✅ The Pete Santilli Show Archives https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
✅SBN News Clips https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips
✅Pete Santilli Show Guest Interviews https://rumble.com/c/PeteSantilliInterviews