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Hitler is told his New World Order plan has failed. Svenska 2.55
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31 views • December 28, 2021
J1. Alex Jones breaks down how and why Jeffrey Epstein and Peter Nygard sought to capitalize an unholy commodity: baby blood.
https://www.brighteon.com/5796b09f-067d-4585-8bef-ea1bc78e6c8f
2. The globalists' arrogance is on full display in this behind the scenes footage of Klaus Schwab talking about his plans to control the world.
https://www.brighteon.com/2bb3cbac-8015-4d20-9c42-55d48310eee2
3. Bombshell: New Zealand Pays $1000 to Doctors For Euthanizing COVID-19 Patients.
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4. Hitler is told his New World Order plan has failed
https://www.brighteon.com/94ad91b1-7099-4f11-b618-4b904953ede7
5. Alex Jones lays out how the scales of criticism have been tilted to the point of no return, and now, he must attack Trump for the part he played in pushing deadly vaccines on the population.
https://www.brighteon.com/eb8d58c4-fa10-428d-b917-8db4ddf3343f
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.brighteon.com/5796b09f-067d-4585-8bef-ea1bc78e6c8f
2. The globalists' arrogance is on full display in this behind the scenes footage of Klaus Schwab talking about his plans to control the world.
https://www.brighteon.com/2bb3cbac-8015-4d20-9c42-55d48310eee2
3. Bombshell: New Zealand Pays $1000 to Doctors For Euthanizing COVID-19 Patients.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/bombshell-new-zealand-pays-1000-to-doctors-for-euthanizing-covid-19-patients/
4. Hitler is told his New World Order plan has failed
https://www.brighteon.com/94ad91b1-7099-4f11-b618-4b904953ede7
5. Alex Jones lays out how the scales of criticism have been tilted to the point of no return, and now, he must attack Trump for the part he played in pushing deadly vaccines on the population.
https://www.brighteon.com/eb8d58c4-fa10-428d-b917-8db4ddf3343f
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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