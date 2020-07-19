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Saturday Live UFO Topics & Vid Analysis - TPOM Fake Aliens +MUFON July Cont.] - OT Chan Live#286
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19 views • July 19, 2020
#THIRDPHASEOFMOON #GUFONradio #SOR #MUFON #UFO #ALIENS #UFOs
Topics:
1) Thirdphaseofmoon BS and Faked Aliens - Recycled nonsense
and the DREAM TEAM being caught out big time.GUFON, Doc Skinner,
TPOM and UFO Proof. Super funny - much laughing at poor old Rich
how would you research that? well I show realtime how I found out
it had been exposed back in 2017 using google search for images.
2) Nocturnal News - More Fake UFOs and War with other Secureteam copy-cats
a) NN warning of RATs and Secureteam10 backup and other accounts
b) Look at 3 awesome UFO video.
3) Paul found UFOstalker was not loading.. DNS records had changed
but not rolled out to NZ..and https secure was also offline.
but fixed it in host headers while folks watched.
4) Continue MUFON cases for July Breakdown of ones with
images and videos.. come and join the fun and chip in
on the video analysis and opinions.
Topics (with markers):
1) Thirdphaseofmoon BS and Faked Aliens - Recycled nonsense
and the DREAM TEAM being caught out big time.GUFON, Doc Skinner,
TPOM and UFO Proof. Super funny - much laughing at poor old Rich
how would you research that? well I show realtime how I found out
it had been exposed back in 2017 using google search for images.
2) Nocturnal News - More Fake UFOs and War with other Secureteam copy-cats
@ 1:17:13 marker or https://youtu.be/NdRWaYaNmqg?t=4633
a) NN warning of RATs and Secureteam10 backup and other accounts
b) Look at 3 awesome UFO video.
3) Paul found UFOstalker was not loading.. DNS records had changed
but not rolled out to NZ..and https secure was also offline.
but fixed it in host headers while folks watched.
@ 1:46:59 mark or https://youtu.be/NdRWaYaNmqg?t=6419
4) Continue MUFON cases for July Breakdown of ones with
images and videos.. come and join the fun and chip in
on the video analysis and opinions.
@ 2:07:06 marker or https://youtu.be/NdRWaYaNmqg?t=7626
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Topics:
1) Thirdphaseofmoon BS and Faked Aliens - Recycled nonsense
and the DREAM TEAM being caught out big time.GUFON, Doc Skinner,
TPOM and UFO Proof. Super funny - much laughing at poor old Rich
how would you research that? well I show realtime how I found out
it had been exposed back in 2017 using google search for images.
2) Nocturnal News - More Fake UFOs and War with other Secureteam copy-cats
a) NN warning of RATs and Secureteam10 backup and other accounts
b) Look at 3 awesome UFO video.
3) Paul found UFOstalker was not loading.. DNS records had changed
but not rolled out to NZ..and https secure was also offline.
but fixed it in host headers while folks watched.
4) Continue MUFON cases for July Breakdown of ones with
images and videos.. come and join the fun and chip in
on the video analysis and opinions.
Topics (with markers):
1) Thirdphaseofmoon BS and Faked Aliens - Recycled nonsense
and the DREAM TEAM being caught out big time.GUFON, Doc Skinner,
TPOM and UFO Proof. Super funny - much laughing at poor old Rich
how would you research that? well I show realtime how I found out
it had been exposed back in 2017 using google search for images.
2) Nocturnal News - More Fake UFOs and War with other Secureteam copy-cats
@ 1:17:13 marker or https://youtu.be/NdRWaYaNmqg?t=4633
a) NN warning of RATs and Secureteam10 backup and other accounts
b) Look at 3 awesome UFO video.
3) Paul found UFOstalker was not loading.. DNS records had changed
but not rolled out to NZ..and https secure was also offline.
but fixed it in host headers while folks watched.
@ 1:46:59 mark or https://youtu.be/NdRWaYaNmqg?t=6419
4) Continue MUFON cases for July Breakdown of ones with
images and videos.. come and join the fun and chip in
on the video analysis and opinions.
@ 2:07:06 marker or https://youtu.be/NdRWaYaNmqg?t=7626
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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