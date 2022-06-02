TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 2nd hour, School & Security Memorial, May 29

The school shooting epidemic has been engineered by the Democrats to change the narrative from the floundering economy, soaring gas and grocery prices, supply-chain issues, Russia prevailing in Ukraine & W E F - World Economic Forum. ,

Biden's pathetic poll numbers and the catastrophe they expect to endure at the mid-term elections by changing the narrative to abortion, gun-control and immigration, which they mistakenly believe are going to save them.

But the latest polls show that the American public has more confidence in the Republicans than they do in the Democrats on gun control, which means the more fake shootings they stage, the more votes they lose.

The Anti-New York Times does a brilliant dissection of the Texas fraud, where there are no good reasons to expect any changes in our gun laws and where Chuck Schumer, the Democratic Leader in the Senate, even blocked a bi-partisan bill that would have contributed to doing something constructive about it.

A review of the fake Parkland shooting reinforces skepticism about these efforts to manipulate the public, which are falling flat and are not going to save the Democrats from slaughter in November.

BTW: Is Uvalde an Anagram for: U Deval?