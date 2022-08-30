The far-left is DANGEROUSLY close to taking over ALL schools

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Glenn Beck
Aug 29, 2022 Far-left activists have been infiltrating schools for years. But now they’ve reached education in TEXAS, and if successful, their radical curriculum could reach every single state in the nation. Jaco Booyens, Founder of Jaco Booyens Ministries, joins Glenn to detail recent draft changes to TEKS (Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills), which would fundamentally transform social studies standards for Texas students. And the curriculum proposals are SHOCKING. Booyens explains why the end of pro-America and pro-God social studies lessons in Texas could be the end of it in classrooms throughout the country. Plus, he explains what YOU can do to help STOP these radical changes before they’re finalized everywhere…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DOviDq8xnGA