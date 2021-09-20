Using the hebrew language to english translating covid 19

We’re clearly not dealing with human beings, we’re dealing with demons that look like humans, kind of humanoid. these demons are the sons of Satan. This is why they find it so easy to kill humans with no remorse. They know the Hebrew language inside out & are using it against us. They are telling us what they are doing without us knowing. Using tricky words that all revert back to the Hebrew language.



They’re trying to give us the mark of the beast, which is Artificial Intelligence, merging man with machine. It is an abomination, against the laws of nature.



The mark of the beast is within the death jab it’s called luciferise, graphene oxide & mRNA.



Once you get the jab you’re no longer human, you become trans human. A type of humanoid which is no longer recognisable by nature the universe or the creator of all living things. You will become a soulless avatar ready to take instructions from your master via electromagnetic EMF frequency’s sent from 5g. IT'S TIME TO WAKE UP.