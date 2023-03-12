WHO Insider Caught Admitting 'One World Government' Is 'Months Away'

The World Health Organization has emerged as the United Nations’ weapon of choice to seize global control as the organization launches a two-pronged attempt to create the foundation for a One World Government of unelected globalists.
Secret negotiations took place this week in Geneva, Switzerland, to discuss proposed amendments to WHO’s International Health Regulations (IHR), considered a binding instrument of international law. Similar negotiations took place last month for drafting a new WHO pandemic treaty.
And according to one WHO insider, the globalist organization is just months away from creating a functional One World Government with treaty rights that supersede the laws of member states, including the US Constitution and Bill of Rights.
