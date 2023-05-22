https://gettr.com/post/p2hlrex6cd8

5/19/2023 【Nicole on Outside the Beltway】Do not blame the infiltration of the US by the CCP solely on the CCP's invasion, but rather on all threats from within the US itself! There is still hope for America, and I encourage people to remain optimistic and eradicate the influence and infiltration of the CCP in the US!

#CCP #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





5/19/2023 【妮可做客Outside the Beltway节目】妮可：不要将美国被中共渗透的现状归咎于中共的入侵，而应该归咎于所有来自美国内部的威胁！美国还是很有希望的，我鼓励人们保持乐观并将中共在美国影响和渗透的势力连根拔起！

#中共 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平






