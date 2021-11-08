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How God Measures Greatness
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30 views • November 08, 2021
https://versebyverseministry.org/bible-studies/gospel-of-matthew
https://youtu.be/nhjAIKn02vA
The men were confused when Jesus told
them He would die and they were afraid to ask questions
• So instead of dwelling on that bad news, they changed the
subject to a discussion of the kingdom
• And specifically, they began debating which disciple would be
elevated to the highest position in the Kingdom
https://youtu.be/nhjAIKn02vA
The men were confused when Jesus told
them He would die and they were afraid to ask questions
• So instead of dwelling on that bad news, they changed the
subject to a discussion of the kingdom
• And specifically, they began debating which disciple would be
elevated to the highest position in the Kingdom
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