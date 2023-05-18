Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THIS MILITARY TECHNOLOGY ENABLES YOU TO SEE DEMONS - INTER-DIMENSIONAL GOGGLES USING DICYANIN DYE
459 views
channel image
Alex Hammer
Published Yesterday |

Dicyanin dye is said to make light waves beyond the human eye capability visible. This can only be done by changing the wavelength, something that other dyes will also do and is known as fluorescence. Dicyanin dye absorbs “invisible” light, uses some of its energy and then remits it in the visible range, all in an instant so it appears immediate in real time.


Keywords
vaccinescensorshipchemtrailsgmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidenwo1984frequenciesagenda 21dewgeo-engineeringtranshumanismbunker fuelthe great resetnexradsc-ovid hoax

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket