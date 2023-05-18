THIS MILITARY TECHNOLOGY ENABLES YOU TO SEE DEMONS - INTER-DIMENSIONAL GOGGLES USING DICYANIN DYE

Dicyanin dye is said to make light waves beyond the human eye capability visible. This can only be done by changing the wavelength, something that other dyes will also do and is known as fluorescence. Dicyanin dye absorbs “invisible” light, uses some of its energy and then remits it in the visible range, all in an instant so it appears immediate in real time.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.