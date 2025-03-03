BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
IS THERE A NOAHIDE LAW ☭ BAIT AND SWITCH INCOMING❓
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
447 views • 2 months ago

Ashley Hays - Very interesting times ladies and gentlemen! 🙌🏻🙌🏻


Source: https://x.com/Ashleyhays2089/status/1896332517835428349


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9m2ewh [thanks to https://lunaticoutpost.com/thread-168427.html 🖲]


George Herbert Walker Bush, signed into USA, Inc., Chabad Lubavitch of Satan's to be revived Sanhedrin October 13, 2004 their Law of jewrisdiction Itsreallyhell, House Joint Resolution 104, Public Law 102-14, March 26, 1991, Making the Talmudic anti Christ so called Seven Universal Noahide Laws, the Law of the USA.


https://noahidenews.com/


https://israel365news.com/400368/sanhedrin-letter-to-trump-you-have-been-elected-to-fulfill-a-heavenly-mission/


https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/102/hjres104/text/enr


https://uscode.house.gov/statutes/pl/102/14.pdf


NOAHIDE LAWS PASSED BY CONGRESS-1991 Death by Guillotine


https://seemytruth.wordpress.com/2010/04/14/noahide-laws-passed-by-congress-1991-death-by-guillotine/


A LAW TO ALLOW THE EXECUTION OF CHRISTIANS AND NON-JEWS IN AMERICA WAS PASSED IN 1991


https://israelect.com/reference/WillieMartin/P.L.102-14.htm

Keywords
noahide lawspresident donald john trumpbait and switchmulti pronged attackgeorge herbert walker icepick bush
