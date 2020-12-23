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** What Really Happened In The Oval Office 18/Dec/2020 ** - Janda/Byrne
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211 views • December 23, 2020
** Patrick Byrne: What Really Happened In The Oval Office
-- In this interview, Dr. Dave chats with former Overstock.com CEO, Patrick Byrne, about his recent experiences in the oval office. Please see the video for additional programming notes regarding the full interview. Simply put, this is a must watch segment!
- OPERATION FREEDOM, Dave Janda – 22/Dec/2020
Youtube Short: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Vi7H8yNHgk
Rumble: https://rumble.com/vc40bd-patrick-byrne-what-really-happened.html
-- Former Overstock.com CEO, Patrick Byrne joins Dr Dave Janda and excitedly relays the details of what really happened last Friday at the Oval Office meeting, where he almost came to blows with President Trump’s White House Counsel, Pat Cipollone.
Cipollone, who seemed to do a good job of representing Trump through the Fake Impeachment last year, sadly now appears to be controlled. Byrne says Cipollone and his staff are doing everything to slow-walk and stonewall the President and to force him to concede. He believes that had he and Sidney been able to have that meeting with Trump on November 4th and had he taken their advice and their evidence, including 50,000 sworn affadavits (which were withheld from Trump by his staffers), the Election would have been settled before Thanksgiving.
Worse, Byrne says, Cipollone not only leaked about the meeting at which Byrne was present to The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman but he spread malicious lies when he claimed there’d been a discussion of Martial Law and the Insurrection Act. Byrne, who was in the meeting for 4.5 hours insists that these topics were never raised.
Cipollone screamed at the President with such disrespect, Byrne said it was a disgrace to the Office and to the Nation. Also, Byrne says that the condescension and sexism demonstrated by Cipollone and his staff towards Sidney Powell and her female staffer was something out of the 1950s and that in the corporate world, it would have been cause for a major sex discrimination case.
He notes that Trump’s current Chief-of-Staff, Mark Meadows seems incapable of helping. This thought was corroborated by Chinese Dissident, Wén yáng sìhǎi, who tweeted on Monday that Meadows has been exposed as yet another person the CCP planted beside Trump: “The White House Chief-of-Staff is the key to Xi’s threat to President Trump.”
Byrne says that Trump’s chances of winning will expire after one more week of this White House sabotage but he feels that if Trump were to appoint Sidney Powell as Special Counsel and Lt Gen Michael Flynn as Chief-of-Staff, he would have an 80%-90% chance of being sworn-in next month.
He says the President impressed him as superintelligent and kind and not at all what he’d expected, from the way he’s portrayed in the media. In an observation that will be ironic to most, he says Trump’s biggest deficits are his loyalty and his kindness.
As dire as all of this sounds, there’s an interesting wrinkle to this story being presented by the successors of Paul Furber, @apf_nyc and @BernardoDeLaPaz, the last non-de-platformed people on Twitter who curate the 4Chan posts of two Federal Agents (or accurate LARPs?): the FBI’s very own BigDickAnon and his sidekick, CIA Fren.
@apf_nyc says, “Byrne’s leaks are done with permission for some strategic reason, Trump runs a tight ship, no one knew about the ME peace deals till they were done. Trump wants this out for some reason.”
In other words, now is the climax of 4 years of nonstop rope-a-dope, in which Trump has applied the teachings of Sun Tzu:
Appear weak when you are strong. If they think you are weak and they attack, you know the level of their aggression and greed. Any time you can confuse or deceive the opponent by appearing weak when you are strong, you force them to adapt. In these adaptations, you can discern their patterns of movement, strength of force, and tendencies to react.
BigDickAnon and CIA Fren facetiously and sarcastically throw around filthy, disgusting language characteristic of the fiercely pro-1st Amendment (albeit puerile) culture of 4Chan. It is shocking to the uninitiated, so I’ve redacted it a bit.
CIA Fren, who claims to have inside knowledge of the election fraud and has fled the US for the Caribbean has been posting that Trump is fully in control and that he will soon be dropping a MOAB about what was discovered during the November 10th Special Forces raid on the CIA hacking operation at the US Consulate in Frankfurt:
“The January rally will be a festival and celebration. Trump is going to ass-rape his opposition the last week of December in an address to the American People. Till then just chill out and enjoy Christmas. Trump knows everything and all of the hysteria going on now is just entertainment prior to the beginning of the third act. The election was stolen in Frankfurt not in Stacey Abrams…stealing ballots out her fat ass.
Cont'd
-- In this interview, Dr. Dave chats with former Overstock.com CEO, Patrick Byrne, about his recent experiences in the oval office. Please see the video for additional programming notes regarding the full interview. Simply put, this is a must watch segment!
- OPERATION FREEDOM, Dave Janda – 22/Dec/2020
Youtube Short: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Vi7H8yNHgk
Rumble: https://rumble.com/vc40bd-patrick-byrne-what-really-happened.html
-- Former Overstock.com CEO, Patrick Byrne joins Dr Dave Janda and excitedly relays the details of what really happened last Friday at the Oval Office meeting, where he almost came to blows with President Trump’s White House Counsel, Pat Cipollone.
Cipollone, who seemed to do a good job of representing Trump through the Fake Impeachment last year, sadly now appears to be controlled. Byrne says Cipollone and his staff are doing everything to slow-walk and stonewall the President and to force him to concede. He believes that had he and Sidney been able to have that meeting with Trump on November 4th and had he taken their advice and their evidence, including 50,000 sworn affadavits (which were withheld from Trump by his staffers), the Election would have been settled before Thanksgiving.
Worse, Byrne says, Cipollone not only leaked about the meeting at which Byrne was present to The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman but he spread malicious lies when he claimed there’d been a discussion of Martial Law and the Insurrection Act. Byrne, who was in the meeting for 4.5 hours insists that these topics were never raised.
Cipollone screamed at the President with such disrespect, Byrne said it was a disgrace to the Office and to the Nation. Also, Byrne says that the condescension and sexism demonstrated by Cipollone and his staff towards Sidney Powell and her female staffer was something out of the 1950s and that in the corporate world, it would have been cause for a major sex discrimination case.
He notes that Trump’s current Chief-of-Staff, Mark Meadows seems incapable of helping. This thought was corroborated by Chinese Dissident, Wén yáng sìhǎi, who tweeted on Monday that Meadows has been exposed as yet another person the CCP planted beside Trump: “The White House Chief-of-Staff is the key to Xi’s threat to President Trump.”
Byrne says that Trump’s chances of winning will expire after one more week of this White House sabotage but he feels that if Trump were to appoint Sidney Powell as Special Counsel and Lt Gen Michael Flynn as Chief-of-Staff, he would have an 80%-90% chance of being sworn-in next month.
He says the President impressed him as superintelligent and kind and not at all what he’d expected, from the way he’s portrayed in the media. In an observation that will be ironic to most, he says Trump’s biggest deficits are his loyalty and his kindness.
As dire as all of this sounds, there’s an interesting wrinkle to this story being presented by the successors of Paul Furber, @apf_nyc and @BernardoDeLaPaz, the last non-de-platformed people on Twitter who curate the 4Chan posts of two Federal Agents (or accurate LARPs?): the FBI’s very own BigDickAnon and his sidekick, CIA Fren.
@apf_nyc says, “Byrne’s leaks are done with permission for some strategic reason, Trump runs a tight ship, no one knew about the ME peace deals till they were done. Trump wants this out for some reason.”
In other words, now is the climax of 4 years of nonstop rope-a-dope, in which Trump has applied the teachings of Sun Tzu:
Appear weak when you are strong. If they think you are weak and they attack, you know the level of their aggression and greed. Any time you can confuse or deceive the opponent by appearing weak when you are strong, you force them to adapt. In these adaptations, you can discern their patterns of movement, strength of force, and tendencies to react.
BigDickAnon and CIA Fren facetiously and sarcastically throw around filthy, disgusting language characteristic of the fiercely pro-1st Amendment (albeit puerile) culture of 4Chan. It is shocking to the uninitiated, so I’ve redacted it a bit.
CIA Fren, who claims to have inside knowledge of the election fraud and has fled the US for the Caribbean has been posting that Trump is fully in control and that he will soon be dropping a MOAB about what was discovered during the November 10th Special Forces raid on the CIA hacking operation at the US Consulate in Frankfurt:
“The January rally will be a festival and celebration. Trump is going to ass-rape his opposition the last week of December in an address to the American People. Till then just chill out and enjoy Christmas. Trump knows everything and all of the hysteria going on now is just entertainment prior to the beginning of the third act. The election was stolen in Frankfurt not in Stacey Abrams…stealing ballots out her fat ass.
Cont'd
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