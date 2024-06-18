© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Ukraine general from the General Staff of the Armed Forces has acknowledged a tense situation on the frontlines as Russia intensifies its attacks, achieving "certain successes" particularly in the Seversk and Pokrovsk directions. This admission follows a pattern of acknowledging challenges in the Pokrovsk direction since May, with President Zelensky also noting difficulties for Ukrainian troops on controlled territories of the Donetsk People's Republic