Pipe Bomber CONFESSES - Can We Believe he Official Narrative?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
December 5, 2025 - The reviews of the Trump FBI’s arrest of the alleged pipe bomber are mixed and confusing. Is this mentally slow guy capable of such an act? Did he have help? Can we trust Trump's DOJ? Let’s look at the facts.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Subscribe to Praying Citizen email at: LoriColley.Substack.com