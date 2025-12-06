BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Pipe Bomber CONFESSES - Can We Believe he Official Narrative?
Lori Colley
Lori Colley
23 views • 5 days ago

December 5, 2025 - The reviews of the Trump FBI’s arrest of the alleged pipe bomber are mixed and confusing. Is this mentally slow guy capable of such an act? Did he have help? Can we trust Trump's DOJ? Let’s look at the facts.


Thanks for watching and praying!


Subscribe to Praying Citizen email at: LoriColley.Substack.com


Keywords
trumpnewsinsurrectionpipe bomberrepublican politics
