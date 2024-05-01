Create New Account
Rev. Dr. Rodney Diggs, Trinity United Methodist Church
Blue Water Healthy Living
Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.


Rev. Dr. Rodney Diggs is the Pastor at Trinity United Methodist Church in Algonac, Michigan. He talks about his career in ministry, which began in 1995 teaching Sunday School class. Rev. Dr. Diggs also shares what his biggest influence was to become a Pastor.


https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/

pastormichiganalgonacpastors with a spinepastor john highstreetrev dr rodney diggstrinity united methodist church

