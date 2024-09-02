BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ohio NFL Stadium Fundings and The Ohio State University Football’s Faith Awakening
Common Sense Ohio
Common Sense Ohio
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • 8 months ago

Should taxpayers be responsible for funding stadium renovations for professional sports teams, and what are the potential benefits or drawbacks of such investments?


🚧 Comparing Modern Mistakes to Historical Blunders: The Failed Construction Project


A failed $250 million floating dock project in the Mediterranean, initiated under the Biden administration. They draw parallels with other historic construction failures and ponder the implications this has on accountability and taxpayer money.


🕵️‍♂️ The Government's Secret List: Terror Watch List Frustrations


The government protects the identities of individuals on the terror watch list. They discuss their efforts to obtain these names, reflecting on the balance between national security and public transparency.


😇 Faith on the Football Field: The Ohio State's Inspiring Event


The Ohio State University football players recently organized a faith event on campus, which included a revival and baptisms. 


 🏈 The Name, Image, and Likeness Debate in College Sports


Skepticism abounds about the trend of monetary compensation for college athletes' name, image, and likeness. ---


🎙️ The Softball Interviews: Kamala Harris Criticized


Dana Bash failed to address critical topics such as Supreme Court restructuring and the reversal of drilling policies in Alaska. They stress the need for leaders to be held accountable for their policy positions.


🔥 Political Strategies and Election Talk


The potential political implications of various scenarios, like President Biden pardoning Trump or the impact of Trump going to jail on public opinion. They also touch on concerns about ballot access and potential tampering in upcoming elections.


⚽ Local Issues: Stadium Funding and Taxpayer Dollars


Cleveland's Browns are requesting $2.4 billion for a new domed stadium, but our hosts question the fairness of allocating taxpayer funds for such projects, especially in cities lacking NFL franchises like Toledo and Dayton.


🛡️ Free Speech vs Content Moderation: Zuckerberg's Confession


Mark Zuckerberg's recent admission to manipulating content on Facebook sparked a heated discussion about freedom of speech on social media platforms. 


Common Sense Moments


08:42 Black football players discuss issues facing community.


14:27 Nick Saban emphasizes coaching as teaching values.


26:10 Request for transparency in media's interview editing.


42:03 All candidates should appear on the ballot.


48:52 Zuckerberg confirmed government pressure on social media.


55:45 Frustration with BLM protests and curfew.


59:42 Houthis blow up huge oil tanker unnoticed.


01:04:39 Database tracks sexual predators, terrorist names withheld.


www.commonsenseohioshow.com

www.facebook.com/commonsenseohio/

www.rumble.com/user/CommonSenseOhioShow

www.youtube.com/@CommonSenseOhioShow

www.brighteon.com/channels/commonsenseohio

Keywords
trumpnflfootballbidenmark zuckerbergkamala harrisosudana bashstadiumbuckeyescleveland browns
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy