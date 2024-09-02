Ohio NFL Stadium Fundings and The Ohio State University Football’s Faith Awakening

Should taxpayers be responsible for funding stadium renovations for professional sports teams, and what are the potential benefits or drawbacks of such investments?





🚧 Comparing Modern Mistakes to Historical Blunders: The Failed Construction Project





A failed $250 million floating dock project in the Mediterranean, initiated under the Biden administration. They draw parallels with other historic construction failures and ponder the implications this has on accountability and taxpayer money.





🕵️‍♂️ The Government's Secret List: Terror Watch List Frustrations





The government protects the identities of individuals on the terror watch list. They discuss their efforts to obtain these names, reflecting on the balance between national security and public transparency.





😇 Faith on the Football Field: The Ohio State's Inspiring Event





The Ohio State University football players recently organized a faith event on campus, which included a revival and baptisms.





🏈 The Name, Image, and Likeness Debate in College Sports





Skepticism abounds about the trend of monetary compensation for college athletes' name, image, and likeness. ---





🎙️ The Softball Interviews: Kamala Harris Criticized





Dana Bash failed to address critical topics such as Supreme Court restructuring and the reversal of drilling policies in Alaska. They stress the need for leaders to be held accountable for their policy positions.





🔥 Political Strategies and Election Talk





The potential political implications of various scenarios, like President Biden pardoning Trump or the impact of Trump going to jail on public opinion. They also touch on concerns about ballot access and potential tampering in upcoming elections.





⚽ Local Issues: Stadium Funding and Taxpayer Dollars





Cleveland's Browns are requesting $2.4 billion for a new domed stadium, but our hosts question the fairness of allocating taxpayer funds for such projects, especially in cities lacking NFL franchises like Toledo and Dayton.





🛡️ Free Speech vs Content Moderation: Zuckerberg's Confession





Mark Zuckerberg's recent admission to manipulating content on Facebook sparked a heated discussion about freedom of speech on social media platforms.





Common Sense Moments





08:42 Black football players discuss issues facing community.





14:27 Nick Saban emphasizes coaching as teaching values.





26:10 Request for transparency in media's interview editing.





42:03 All candidates should appear on the ballot.





48:52 Zuckerberg confirmed government pressure on social media.





55:45 Frustration with BLM protests and curfew.





59:42 Houthis blow up huge oil tanker unnoticed.





01:04:39 Database tracks sexual predators, terrorist names withheld.





www.commonsenseohioshow.com

www.facebook.com/commonsenseohio/

www.rumble.com/user/CommonSenseOhioShow

www.youtube.com/@CommonSenseOhioShow

www.brighteon.com/channels/commonsenseohio