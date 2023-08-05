IS THE CLIMATE CRISIS REAL?

Del BigTree at the HighWire





August 4, 2023





The public is still recovering from purposeful trauma and fear campaigns aimed to scare them into compliance during the COVID response, the same mechanism is now starting to push a ‘global boiling’ climate scare. This push by governments and media is seeing people question their motives.





