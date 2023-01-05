Create New Account
If This Is Where Your Drinking Water Comes From
Finding Genius Podcast
Can you believe microplastics have also been found here?! 👀

In this video, Scott Coffin, a research scientist at the California State Water Resources Control Board, whose been studying the effects of microplastic pollution on aquatic organisms and humans, reveals how the presence of microplastics in water sources can vary. 👇

According to Scott, microplastics are present in water around the world – but concentration and size can VARY greatly depending on the source and treatment process. 💧

Keywords
microplastic pollutionaquatic organismstreatment process

