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La contrainteligencia detrás del CORONAVIRUS. Los Culpables. La CURA y el PLAN de LIBERACIÓN.
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858 views • May 12, 2020
En éste video les expongo y resumo mucha información tanto alquímica como periodística y de contrainteligencia. Todo en relación al terrible mal que azota el mundo. Documentos Científicos, Pruebas y sobre todo... La CURA alquímica definitiva y su respectivo documento. Tremenda info. COMPARTAN. El sistema no funciona: HORA DE SALIR #ReactiveFactoryProject
Dr. Experto en Bioarmas Francis Boyle: https://greatgameindia.com/transcript-bioweapons-expert-dr-francis-boyle-on-coronavirus/
Video Francis Boyle coronavirus: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U9KZjydtAWU
Dr. Lieber de Harvard arrestado y chinos por conspiración: https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/harvard-university-professor-and-two-chinese-nationals-charged-three-separate-china-related
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-020-00291-2
Tiene Ebola también: https://www.ccn.com/hiv-ebola-like-mutations-suggest-coronavirus-leaked-from-a-lab/
Artículo completo Yoichi Shimatsu: https://rense.com//general96/japans-demon-of-biowar-kawaoka-inserted-hiv.php
Correos filtrados Estudiante de Kawaoka y Shimatsu: https://www.legitgov.org/Kobe-University-lab-creates-novel-H5N1-secret-lab
Artículo científico Furina, Hepatitis C y coronavirus: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0166354220300528
Artículo periodístico de Alexander Backman:
https://concienciaradio.com/el-coronavirus-chino-un-arma-biologica-de-destruccion-masiva/
Video Alexander Backman, ConcienciaRadio. Ver: https://youtu.be/CZ8XCADzN1I
Plata ionica coloidal estudio: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20050613005654/en/University-Study-Shows-Ionic-Silver-Effective-SARS?fbclid=IwAR22ojsM5b6Fcx0cgI0YNJqlq0JvMVgK8diO7JfWdcjhiqJvss52m1CoUYk
Dr. Experto en Bioarmas Francis Boyle: https://greatgameindia.com/transcript-bioweapons-expert-dr-francis-boyle-on-coronavirus/
Video Francis Boyle coronavirus: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U9KZjydtAWU
Dr. Lieber de Harvard arrestado y chinos por conspiración: https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/harvard-university-professor-and-two-chinese-nationals-charged-three-separate-china-related
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-020-00291-2
Tiene Ebola también: https://www.ccn.com/hiv-ebola-like-mutations-suggest-coronavirus-leaked-from-a-lab/
Artículo completo Yoichi Shimatsu: https://rense.com//general96/japans-demon-of-biowar-kawaoka-inserted-hiv.php
Correos filtrados Estudiante de Kawaoka y Shimatsu: https://www.legitgov.org/Kobe-University-lab-creates-novel-H5N1-secret-lab
Artículo científico Furina, Hepatitis C y coronavirus: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0166354220300528
Artículo periodístico de Alexander Backman:
https://concienciaradio.com/el-coronavirus-chino-un-arma-biologica-de-destruccion-masiva/
Video Alexander Backman, ConcienciaRadio. Ver: https://youtu.be/CZ8XCADzN1I
Plata ionica coloidal estudio: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20050613005654/en/University-Study-Shows-Ionic-Silver-Effective-SARS?fbclid=IwAR22ojsM5b6Fcx0cgI0YNJqlq0JvMVgK8diO7JfWdcjhiqJvss52m1CoUYk
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