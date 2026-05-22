🚨US Chief of Naval OPs: Navy cannot escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz

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🚨🇮🇷 US Chief of Naval Operations admits the Navy cannot escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz
Contested escort missions in the strait would exceed the Navy's capacity, Admiral Daryl Caudle told Congress.
"Providing escort services through a contested strait will, in my military opinion, exceed the capacity of the Navy to do that effectively."
The US Chief of Naval Operations just confirmed that Iran's strategy is working despite facing the world's most expensive navy.