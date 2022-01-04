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Mel K: How The Rockefellers Brainwashed Our Kids | Flyover Conservatives
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A weekly show between Mel K and Flyover Conservatives discussing the most prominent things happening in our country and around the world that the corporate media won’t tell you! Find Mel K at ► themelkshow.com
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