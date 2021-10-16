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Human meat in MacDonald hamburgers ?
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81 views • October 16, 2021
1. Dr Vernon Coleman, international best-selling author and retired medical doctor, analyses another vaccine roll out that has been endorsed by the W.H.O. Despite all lawsuits Big Pharma still makes loads of money.
https://www.brighteon.com/1ead3380-54cf-4605-87c5-c4213e17e71e
2. Owen Shroyer guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the World Economic Forum video declaring you will need to give blood samples to travel.
https://www.brighteon.com/b17a210b-9fb4-4593-a084-53710fbdc087
3. Polish Scientist Dr. Franc Zalewski Finds “Aluminium Lifeform” Tentacled Parasite in Pfizer Vaccine with 3 legs and a head.
https://www.brighteon.com/c8afeae9-784a-4c67-b9aa-fc0460877dd7
4. Mc Donalds under FBI raid for human child meat in hamburgers. Im happy Ive been vegetarian for more than 50 years.
https://www.brighteon.com/d01b2404-2fa1-4e40-9e7f-5794428ba6c9
5. Top Illuminati Grand Wizard Albert Pike predicted that NWO would use Islam as a tool to destroy Christianity and Western civilisation. He also predicted the two Worldwars.
https://www.brighteon.com/36b6f372-8697-4bca-9710-3a65bd66fe29
https://www.brighteon.com/1ead3380-54cf-4605-87c5-c4213e17e71e
2. Owen Shroyer guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the World Economic Forum video declaring you will need to give blood samples to travel.
https://www.brighteon.com/b17a210b-9fb4-4593-a084-53710fbdc087
3. Polish Scientist Dr. Franc Zalewski Finds “Aluminium Lifeform” Tentacled Parasite in Pfizer Vaccine with 3 legs and a head.
https://www.brighteon.com/c8afeae9-784a-4c67-b9aa-fc0460877dd7
4. Mc Donalds under FBI raid for human child meat in hamburgers. Im happy Ive been vegetarian for more than 50 years.
https://www.brighteon.com/d01b2404-2fa1-4e40-9e7f-5794428ba6c9
5. Top Illuminati Grand Wizard Albert Pike predicted that NWO would use Islam as a tool to destroy Christianity and Western civilisation. He also predicted the two Worldwars.
https://www.brighteon.com/36b6f372-8697-4bca-9710-3a65bd66fe29
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