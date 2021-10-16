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Human meat in MacDonald hamburgers ?
Swedish Rebel
Swedish Rebel
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81 views • October 16, 2021
1. Dr Vernon Coleman, international best-selling author and retired medical doctor, analyses another vaccine roll out that has been endorsed by the W.H.O. Despite all lawsuits Big Pharma still makes loads of money.
https://www.brighteon.com/1ead3380-54cf-4605-87c5-c4213e17e71e
2. Owen Shroyer guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the World Economic Forum video declaring you will need to give blood samples to travel.
https://www.brighteon.com/b17a210b-9fb4-4593-a084-53710fbdc087
3. Polish Scientist Dr. Franc Zalewski Finds “Aluminium Lifeform” Tentacled Parasite in Pfizer Vaccine with 3 legs and a head.
https://www.brighteon.com/c8afeae9-784a-4c67-b9aa-fc0460877dd7
4. Mc Donalds under FBI raid for human child meat in hamburgers. Im happy Ive been vegetarian for more than 50 years.
https://www.brighteon.com/d01b2404-2fa1-4e40-9e7f-5794428ba6c9
5. Top Illuminati Grand Wizard Albert Pike predicted that NWO would use Islam as a tool to destroy Christianity and Western civilisation. He also predicted the two Worldwars.
https://www.brighteon.com/36b6f372-8697-4bca-9710-3a65bd66fe29
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illuminativernon coleman
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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