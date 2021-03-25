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Arizona Senate Majority Whip Sonny Borrelli Interview with Host George Nemeh MAAP Media.
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10 views • March 25, 2021
Sonny Borrelli is an American politician and a Republican member of the Arizona Senate, representing the 5th district. He is the Senate Majority Whip.
Borrelli formerly served in the Arizona House of Representatives as a representative of District 5, from January 14, 2013, to January 9, 2017.
#sonnyborrelli #whip #senaterepresentative
#raw #drawyourownconclusions #likeitis #jeffzink #georgenemeh #maaprealtalkshow #maapmedia
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
Co-Host Jeff Zink
Crew Candice Savino + a 2 year old.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW + Media
copyrights 2021
Arizona Based Media.
Borrelli formerly served in the Arizona House of Representatives as a representative of District 5, from January 14, 2013, to January 9, 2017.
#sonnyborrelli #whip #senaterepresentative
#raw #drawyourownconclusions #likeitis #jeffzink #georgenemeh #maaprealtalkshow #maapmedia
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
Co-Host Jeff Zink
Crew Candice Savino + a 2 year old.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW + Media
copyrights 2021
Arizona Based Media.
Keywords
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