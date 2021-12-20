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Graphene oxide detected in Sinovac (CoronaVac), AstraZeneca and Pfizer vials see Nano Technology
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Graphene oxide detected in Sinovac (CoronaVac), AstraZeneca and Pfizer vials
https://www.orwell.city/2021/12/chile.html

report of the analysis of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Sinovac vaccination vials carried out in Chile,
https://www.orwell.city/2021/12/analysis.html

A number of nanomachines could be deployed inside
the human body in order to detect the presence of
different biological elements in such environments.
https://www.orwell.city/2021/12/technological-parasitism.html

If you don't know and you have been vaccinated, you should know that you have, inside your body, the artillery of nano-sensors, nano-technological nano-routers that, on the one hand, are going to collect all the biomedical electrophysiological markers of the person and, on the other hand, are provoking an artificial neuronal network that will replace the natural one. Hence, strange behaviors occur or, if you're vaccinated, you might feel particularly strange. We're talking, if you like, about technological parasitism. Of course, carried out with graphene oxide.

The Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Janssen vaccines. All of them are nano-technology for nano-communications. So you emit, the vaccinated ones, a MAC address in Bluetooth wireless technology. But you also receive signals as if you were a router.

https://www.orwell.city/2021/12/technological-parasitism.html

The network formed by this heterogeneous set of wireless
body nano-sensor nodes is termed a wireless body-area
network (WBAN) https://www.researchgate.net/publication/348355577_Electromagnetic-Based_Wireless_Nano-Sensors_Network_Architectures_and_Applications





Analysis of vaccaination vials from Sinovac (CoronaVac), AstraZeneca, and Pfizer in Chile conclusively confirms the presence of graphene oxide and derivatives in their composition.
The report will be available in Radio El Mirador del Gallo's website in short. Orwell City will be keeping an eye to echo the info in English.


https://rumble.com/vqvjga-graphene-oxide-detected-in-sinovac-coronavac-astrazeneca-and-pfizer-vials.html?mref=lveqv&;mrefc=2

December 16, 2021
https://www.orwell.city/2021/12/chile.html

without the capsule, graphene oxide is completely exposed for direct attack by the body's neutrophils. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neutrophil


What we have discovered is that glutathione reduces and oxidizes, that is, eliminates the graphene oxide.
https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/NAC-glutathione.html

N-acetyclystein causes the body to secret glutathione endogenously. Probably one of the most effective antioxidants.

more antioxidants that degrade graphene oxide
https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/antioxidants.html

Key Words, Glutathione , Acetylcysteine Oxidative stress, COVID COVID-19 SARS-CoV2
on June 17 the World Health Organization, through the FDA, wanted to prohibit the commercialization of N-acetylcysteine

WHO Model List of Essential Medicines (2019)
https://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/handle/10665/325771/WHO-MVP-EMP-IAU-2019.06-eng.pdf
Keywords
oxidative stressglutathionesars-cov2acetylcysteinecovid covid-19
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