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Where Have Real Men Gone?
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40 views • August 19, 2021
Men, it's time to find your true north. To be men. Manly men. Men of God. To stand in faith fearlessly against those who want to smother out the rights of all men given to us by God and set forth on paper by our forefathers.
"Others- as most legislators, politicians, lawyers, ministers, and office-holders- serve the state chiefly with their heads; and, as they rarely make any moral distinctions, they are as likely to serve the devil, without intending it, as God. A very few- as heroes, patriots, martyrs, reformers in the great sense, and men- serve the state with their consciences also, and so necessarily resist it for the most part; and they are commonly treated as enemies by it."
- Henry David Thoreau “Civil Disobedience
"Others- as most legislators, politicians, lawyers, ministers, and office-holders- serve the state chiefly with their heads; and, as they rarely make any moral distinctions, they are as likely to serve the devil, without intending it, as God. A very few- as heroes, patriots, martyrs, reformers in the great sense, and men- serve the state with their consciences also, and so necessarily resist it for the most part; and they are commonly treated as enemies by it."
- Henry David Thoreau “Civil Disobedience
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