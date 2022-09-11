© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1jkv2610
09/07/2022 Phillip Patrick: The Russians and the CCP‘s announcement on paying for gas in Rubles and Yuan but not in dollars are dangerous to the US and the west. The US dollar is losing its position as a global reserve currency