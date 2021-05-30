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SPIRITUAL WARFARE
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33 views • May 30, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Spiritual Warfare Ephesians chapter 6. We have one important need as we fight this war. It is the power of God. We ‘must be strong in the Lord’. You cannot make yourself strong. God must give you strength. He must give it to you more than once. He must give it to you all the time. The Greek word means ‘continue to let God make you strong’. Then Paul says ‘in the Lord’, not ‘by the Lord’, although that would be true. The strength comes from being united with Jesus. It comes from being ‘in Christ’. This is what Jesus taught (John 15:1-5). Apart from Jesus, the Christian can do nothing. So the strength that we have is in ‘his great power’. You could also say, ‘in the strength of his great power’.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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