A Shot In The Dark (2020) - Cancer Did Not Exist Before Vaccinations

"Cancer was practically unknown until cowpox vaccination began to be introduced ... and I never saw a case of cancer in an unvaccinated person"

New York Press, January 26, 1909, from a report by W.B.Clark



Cancer, now killing 1 in every 3 Americans, is one of the biggest scams in medical history.

Carcinogens are intentionally being put in your water, sodas, processed foods, GMO manure and pesticides to be sprayed on crops.

The radiation “therapy” being used to treat cancer rarely works and always causes a multitude more health problems for the victim while financially draining them.

The donation money and “charitable” organizations supposedly trying to help the cancer epidemic and find a cure are actually fueling the problem and spreading disinformation.



“Those who believe that Rockefeller even in the health field is phony, point out the fact that Rockefeller monies have been used to degrade natural prevention of sickness and disease through vitamins and health foods and promote the use of drugs. Drugs are manufactured mainly from coal tar derivatives and, besides being in the oil business, the family has for decades been heavily invested in the giant drug manufacturing concerns.”



All cancers thrive in acidic environments and no cancers can survive in alkaline environments. So through a healthy, alkaline diet (fruits, vegetables) and raising the body’s pH over 7, cancers cannot begin and existing cancers cannot continue. Needless to say most of the foods lining grocery store shelves contain known carcinogens and a plethora of other mind/body altering chemicals and this is by design.

Nowadays it is important to carefully choose what foods, drinks, and drugs you put into your body - there is a concerted effort to make you sick, sterile, and medicated every minute of every day.



“Everything is being covered up. The toxicities of the pharmaceuticals. You’re not learning the truth about vaccinations, you’re not learning the truth about various medications. The pharmaceutical industrialists, which I prefer to call the military-medical-petrochemical-pharmaceutical cartel, essentially has control over the mainstream media and so it has control over the mass mind and as a result of those powers that they assert, people are not given factual information upon which to make informed decisions, they’re given propaganda and as a result, the choices that people are making are genocidal. And I say genocidal with a strict definition meaning: the mass killing of people for economic, political and/or ideological reasons. And those pharmaceutical industrialists are intimately connected to those people who wish to control populations. They’ve published literature of what their intent is.” - Dr. Len Horowitz, “DNA, Pirates of the Sacred Spiral”