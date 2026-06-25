The Rebirth Process After a Healing Journey, an interview with Dr. Tracy Scott and Glenn Martin

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Healing doesn't end when the journey is over—it begins there. The days that follow can feel like a true rebirth, a time of rest, reflection, and integrating powerful insights. Transformation happens when we allow ourselves space to become someone new.
#Rebirth #HealingJourney #PersonalTransformation #InnerHealing #SelfDiscovery #MentalWellness #Growth
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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