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VAXXED AND INFECTED
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197 views • July 22, 2022

Tucker Carlson Quotes the Journal of food and chemical toxicology.  Vaccines suppress the immune system.  Vaccines have a wide range of consequences, not the least of which include the reactivation of latent viral infections and the reduced ability to effectively combat future infections.  Tucker also quotes a study published in the Lancet titled "Risk of infection, hospitalization and death up to 9 months after a second dose of COVID vaccine"  Based upon this data it is determined that immune function among vaccinated individuals 8 months after the administration of two doses of COVID-19 vaccine was lower than that among unvaccinated individuals.  So much for THE BIG LIE "This is a pandemic of the vaccinated".

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Keywords
fdacdcimmunityvaccinevaccine injurytucker carlsondrugjabpfizercoviddr fauchicomirnaty
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