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Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday morning in Nara, Japan, the country's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno has confirmed. Abe was in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest after he collapsed, according to an official from the Nara City Fire Department. His current condition is not known. Police have arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of attempted murder and retrieved a gun, NHK reported. Abe held office from 2006 to 2007, and again from 2012 to 2020 — making him the longest-serving Japanese Prime Minister in history. He stepped down as Prime Minister in 2020, citing health reasons. Was Obama & Democratic Party Behind This It Sound Like IT