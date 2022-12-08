8-12-2022 Allow me to shed a little light

Episode 84





We are in a critical moment in history. A story bigger than Watergate right behind us, and The Pit and Ripcord just ahead of us. If you have enjoyed listening to my shows and don't quite know why, I am going to tell you a little about myself that might help, and also help you understand how I want my role to develop in this space during and beyond all the craziness we are living through, and that is likely about to get more uncomfortable.





Here is the link for RSBN broadcasting The Pit tomorrow at noon eastern:

https://rumble.com/v1f8hvx-exclusive-live-from-the-pit-a-vital-strategy-session-presented-by-true-the-.html