Positive and Negative Spirit Influences, Guides, Guardians, Benevolent Spirits, Arrogant Spirits, How to Reduce Negative Spirit Influence, Arrogance of 6th Sphere Spirits, Why Do They Influence Us?
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
38 views • 1 day ago

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/iQLDpePGmVs

20120226 Spirit Relationships - Spirit Influence S2P1 (Of Other Spirits)


Cut:

03m26s - 19m07s


DIVINE TRUTH:

Divine Truth Website: divinetruth.com

Mary's Blog: mary.divinetruth.com

God’s Way: godsway.net

Divine Truth Events: event.divinetruth.com

Donate: donate.divinetruth.com


Official Divine Truth Downloads:

https://uspub00.divinetruth.com/

https://uspub01.divinetruth.com/

*********************************


“THE NEGATIVE SPIRIT INFLUENCE IS UPON US VERY GREATLY DEPENDING UPON OUR OWN CONDITION OF LOVE, TRUTH AND HUMILITY.”

@ 05m56s


“THE MORE LOVING WE BECOME, THE MORE HUMBLE WE BECOME AND THE MORE TRUTHFUL WE BECOME, THE LESS INFLUENCE NEGATIVE SPIRITS CAN HAVE UPON US. BECAUSE WE HAVE AN INTEGRITY TO THOSE IDEALS.”

@ 06m07s

Keywords
wisdomaddictionssoul foodspirit influencedivine love pathsoul condition6th sphere spiritstrue spiritualitysoul healingreincarnated jesussoul searchgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingspirit world and afterlifedriven by truth not fearprecious child of godspheres and dimensionssoul awakeninglove truth humilityguides and guardiansarrogant spiritsbenevolent spiritsnew age philosophy and arrogancepersonal vs universal truthapproval and acceptance
