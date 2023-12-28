Unconscious Mastery: Shaping Life's habits 💡

🎵 Listen to the full episode: https://bit.ly/46dz70P
Did you know that 99% of our daily activities are controlled by our unconscious mind? 🧠
Meet Jill Thomas, an intuitive hypnotherapist, specializing in shaping life-enhancing habits and helping people create the life they desire. 💪
🚀 Whether you're a software engineer immersed in ones and zeros or anyone looking to shift habits, deep meditation is the key. ✨
Ready to shape your destiny? 🔮
🎧 Click the link in the bio or the description above to listen to the full episode and tap into the wisdom of Jill Thomas! ✨
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.