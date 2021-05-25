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"I Ain't Taking It"
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300 views • May 25, 2021
Local public school teacher says if they make the vaccine mandatory that she'll quit her job first.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60abae6d4a4613465a0a4a41
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60abae6d4a4613465a0a4a41
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